Foreign Minister to visit Australia and PNG

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters is travelling to Australia and Papua New Guinea this week.

The Minister will be Sydney to attend the regular six monthly Foreign Ministers Consultations with his counterpart Marise Payne.

“This scheduled meeting is an important part our calendars, and is useful to maintaining the Trans-Tasman friendship. Our discussions will span a wide range of international events, and well as the bilateral relationship,” said Mr Peters.

The Minister will also be visiting Port Moresby for discussions with Prime Minister Marape and Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven.

“Refreshing links and building rapport with PNG is part of New Zealand’s ongoing Pacific Reset policy. We are also likely to discuss a range of regional issues and the PNG electrification project which we are working on,” said Mr Peters.

The Minister leaves this evening and will returning to the New Zealand on 5 October.

