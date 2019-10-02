Parliamentarians head to conference on navigating disruption



Assistant Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Adrian Rurawhe MP, and Todd Muller MP will attend the Australasian Study of Parliament Group (ASPG) Annual Conference in Canberra, Australia from 2 to 4 October 2019.

Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, says: “The annual ASPG conference provides members of Parliament with a valuable opportunity to share knowledge on parliamentary practices and procedures, and how to make Parliaments the most effective for our societies.

“The theme of this year’s conference is particularly important: ‘Parliaments navigating disruption in 2019’. Our delegation will consider how Parliaments can confidently and consistently carry out their key democratic functions in volatile environments, and learn about addressing different types of disruption – societal, technological, and others.”

This year’s ASPG conference theme seeks to challenge the dominant understandings of trust in our parliaments and explore the relationships, tensions, and possibilities for transformation for both parliaments and politicians.

About the ASPG

The ASPG is a politically non-partisan organisation whose membership includes parliamentary staff, academics, writers, journalists, students, and those interested in the role Parliament plays in society. It focuses on encouraging research, writing, teaching, and discussion about parliamentary institutions, particularly those of Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.

The annual ASPG conference is hosted by a Parliament in Australia or New Zealand each year.

