Tairāwhiti skills projects get $2.27 million boost

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Economic Development

Hon Willie Jackson

Minister of Employment

2 October 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT

Locally-led Tairāwhiti skills and employment projects get $2.27 million boost



The Provincial Growth Fund will invest over $2.27 million to promote skills, training and employment in disadvantaged areas of Tairāwhiti, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Employment Minister Willie Jackson announced today.

“This funding from the PGF’s Te Ara Mahi (TAM) and He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) allocations means getting more people work-ready through the support of locally-led initiatives. We know this is essential for our regions to thrive and grow, which is a key priority for this Coalition Government,” Shane Jones said.

The projects receiving funding are:

Te Ara Mahi (TAM) projects:

• Tairāwhiti Road Transport – Recruitment and Training Project (Eastland Wood Council) - $999,000

• GDL2Mahi (Tairāwhiti Rural Education Activities Programme/REAP) - $697,000

He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) projects:

• Rangatahi Pathways to Trades (Gisborne Development Incorporated) - $425,000

• Generation Programme (Eastland Wood Council) - $90,000*

• ASET Poutama Rangatahi (Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust) - $63,000**

“These projects exemplify the purpose of Te Ara Mahi and He Poutama Rangatahi - to give regions the capability to support local people with skills, training and employment.”

“The funding announced for Tairāwhiti Road Transport – Recruitment and Training Project will attract and upskill almost 80 truck drivers for local industries including road freight transport, forestry and agriculture. With the current shortage of drivers predicted to increase, this programme is vital to make sure the region has access to skilled labour, while also improving the employment prospects of local people.

“I have also announced support for GDL2Mahi, which tackles the lack of driver licencing more broadly in Tairāwhiti. Run by Tairāwhiti REAP, this funding will scale-up an existing programme and train 300 people in rural Tairāwhiti over the next two years for restricted, defensive driving and full licences, meanwhile helping people find work,” Shane Jones said.

Minister for Employment Willie Jackson said the HPR funding announced today supports community initiatives to help solve community problems.

“Rangatahi Pathways to Trades will receive $425,000 to expand the programme’s support of local rangatahi aged 20-24, to help more into industry-based apprenticeships, employment and further training. With a focus on construction, engineering and automotive industries, this project will fuel major sectors in Tairāwhiti with the right labour supply from local rangatahi who want a future career in the industry but need support to get started,” Willie Jackson said.

“We’re also seeing a number of HPR projects achieve early success and exceed anticipated demand. Eastland Wood Council will receive an additional $90,000 to support a further 24 rangatahi aged 16-24 through The Generation Programme, and add driver and literacy skills. Aotearoa Social Enterprise Trust’s Poutama Rangatahi Programme will also receive a further $63,000 due to a significant increase in the demand from rangatahi.”

Support for worthy initiatives like these is another step towards reversing the neglect of our regions and their people, and I look forward to seeing what else these projects will achieve,” Willie Jackson said.

Notes to editors: Funding from the Provincial Growth Fund is approved in principle and announced, after which contracts are negotiated. Payments are made once agreed milestones are met. These are set as part of contract negotiations, and differ from project to project.

About Te Ara Mahi

Te Ara Mahi (meaning ‘Pathways to Work’) was established to assist local people into local jobs, with a strong focus on people not in employment, education or training.

About He Poutama Rangatahi

HPR funds programmes that provide wrap-around support, tools, and guidance to help rangatahi aged 15 – 24 years old who are currently not in education, employment or training (NEETs) and are most at risk of long-term unemployment.

These projects have received additional funding:

*The Generation Programme has received $90,000 of funding in addition to $215,000 of funding previously announced in April 2018, through HPR.

**ASET Poutama Rangatahi Programme received $63,000 of funding in addition to $447,000 of funding previously announced in August 3018, through HPR.





