PGF boosts job training in Turangi and Whanganui

Thursday, 3 October 2019, 12:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Fletcher Tabuteau
Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development

3 October, 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT


The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) through its skills and employment programme,
Te Ara Mahi, will invest nearly $600,000 to ensure work opportunities for locals in Turangia and Whanganui, Parliamentary Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.

“I’m pleased to announce the PGF is investing in these innovative initiatives that are locally led and lead to meaningful employment,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

The PGF announcements today are:

• $500,000 for a 16 week river guide training course in Turangi
• $94,000 for a Whanganui based ‘work ready passport’ project

The $500,000 of PGF investment provided to Rafting NZ based in Turangi will enable Rafting NZ to run a 16 week training course to train up 20 new river guides for its Tongariro river rafting business.

“The course will have a strong focus on environmental and cultural values and addresses a shortage of skilled guides, especially Māori who have strong links to local iwi Tuwharetoa,” Mr Tabuteau said.

“The course not only gives graduates an internationally recognised qualification, but they will also be supported to work within the river rafting industry.

The $94,000 of PGF investment in the Whanganui-based project, is an employer-led initiative to enable young people to attest to local employers they have the skills and attitude to start work by being able to show them a ‘work ready passport’.

“The work ready passport initiative will roll out to local secondary schools, supporting up to 300 young people to develop key skills such as communication, managing money, life skills and understanding health and safety at work.”

“This initiative is a great example of the region working together across local schools, industry, and businesses, to support its young people by preparing them for the future, and supporting businesses to fill skills shortages.

“Supporting provincial communities to work together, boost their economic growth, and improve the social outcomes of local people, is what the PGF is all about and it’s great to be making this announcement today for the people of Turangi and Whanganui,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.


Editor’s note

Funding from the Provincial Growth Fund is approved in principle and announced, after which contracts are negotiated. Some funding may depend on completion of business cases. Payments are made once agreed milestones are met. These are set as part of contract negotiations, and differ from project to project.

ends

Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

Consumers will benefit from changes to the electricity market that will see a level playing field for smaller independent retailers, greater transparency over the big power companies, increased competition in the market and more support for consumers to shop around for better deals, Minister Megan Woods has announced.

The changes announced today include:
• Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates.
• Extending discount rates to all customers
• A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

 

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

