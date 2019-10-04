Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Safety upgrades and certainty for Ōtaki highway

Friday, 4 October 2019, 12:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Transport
MP for Te Atatū


4 October 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Transport Minister Phil Twyford today welcomed the NZ Transport Agency’s decision to fund urgent safety improvements and confirm the designation of the Ōtaki to North of Levin highway.

Safety upgrades will be made along 23.4km of the existing state highway, running along SH1 from the end of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway to Levin, and along SH57 from the intersection with SH1 to the previously-completed safety improvements north of Levin.

Confirming the designation of the new route will help identify where the road will ultimately sit.

Phil Twyford says the Government is getting on with building transport infrastructure around the country after years of neglect.

“The road from Ōtaki to the north of Levin has one of the highest accident rates in the country and these life-saving upgrades help reduce it.

“Safety is our top transport priority and we’re upgrading over 3,300kms of state highways across the country after a 50 per cent increase in road deaths under the last government.

“In addition to improving safety, the community has been calling for the designation for the two additional lanes for some time.

“NZTA’s decision to bring forward the designation will give the community and property owners the certainty they have been looking for.

“I know that some local residents favoured a four-lane motorway, but the cost and economic value of that simply doesn’t stack up. We can’t go back to the days of spending 40 per cent of the transport budget on just a few projects while the number of deaths and serious injuries increase every year,” Phil Twyford said.

Immediate improvements are expected to include median barriers, roadside barriers and wide centrelines along with consideration of a new roundabout at the SH57/Queen Street intersection and turnaround facilities at SH1/SH57. Construction will start in the next few months.

NZTA will also complete a detailed business case and investigate funding for further safety improvements on the existing SH1 to the north of Levin. The total cost of the upgrades, detailed business case and designation is $51 million and funding will be allocated as project milestones are reached.

A number of safety improvements were completed last December, including flexible posts on flush medians, static signs and the repainting of existing road markings. High risk signage from Levin to Foxton was installed early this year.


Media contact: Tom James 027 308 6010

Note for editors:

NZTA’s August 2019 regional update is here which shows the projects which are underway, completed and upcoming in this three year period. In this three year period, the Government is spending $755 million in the Manawatū-Whanganui region - $228 million more than the previous government.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow.

Nowadays, central bankers can hack away at interest rates and nothing will happen. There is virtually no effect on growth, prices, wages or investmnent decisions. More>>

 
 

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 