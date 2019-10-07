Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Whatever Happened to The Tomorrow's Schools Report?

Monday, 7 October 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

Tell Me, Whatever Happened to: The Tomorrow's Schools Independent Taskforce Report?


ACT Leader David Seymour is calling on the Government to tell everyone what on earth happened to its Tomorrow’s Schools Independent Taskforce Report.

“The taskforce released an interim report last December, last time the Beehive made any official comment on the matter. At the time the Education Minister said the Independent Taskforce’s report was ‘bold,’ and would prompt ‘deep’ discussion about ‘what our schooling system should look like for the next 30 years.’ He concluded ‘The Government will make decisions on implementing the review in mid-2019.’

“Since July, silence. The Taskforce’s website says it was scheduled to issue its final report on June 28 and that it did so in July. Three months on we are none the wiser.

“The Taskforce’s interim report proposed taking ‘all legal rights’ away from parent elected Boards of Trustees. Communities up and down New Zealand were understandably furious at the prospect that their school would be run by a new entity called a ‘Hub.’ What was proposed would be by far the biggest change to education policy since the 1989 Education Act introduced Tomorrow’s Schools.

"Public interest, especially amongst educators, was enormous. I hosted a meeting attended by over 400 people in Parnell, and principals up and down the country came out against the proposal.

“Since December 7th the four Education Ministers have issued over 90 press releases on restructuring the polytech sector, building new classrooms, funding Learning Support Coordinators, banning school donations, making schools teach New Zealand history, scrapping the decile system, and more. However, on the proposal to restructure the fundamentals of the state education system, not a peep.

“As schools enter the final term that can flash by in the run up to summer, schools deserve certainty about whether the Government is planning to restructure their governance. If they’ve spent millions of dollars on a taskforce that’s come to nothing, they should just say so.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Lambton Traffic Disrupted:
Climate Activists Block Stout Street

Melink Updates: Buses On Normal Routes; Expect delays


Earlier Extinction Rebellion Releases:
Great-grandmother to lead Wellington blockade
Extinction Rebellion to disrupt Wellington

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences.

“I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too...

“It’s important to note these are not youth justice facilities. None of these children and young people are there because they have done anything wrong. They are there because of their complex needs which require highly specialised care along with increased support for their families,” says Commissioner Becroft. More>>

 
 

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

'Abstain Or Die': Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally... More>>

Judgment: Canadian Racist Cancellation Complaint Dismissed

On 6 July 2018, RFAL cancelled an event scheduled to be held at the Bruce Mason Centre on 3 August 2018, citing health and safety considerations. The event offered a variety of priced engagements with two speakers, but was the subject of objections and threatened protest action... The applicants’ claim is dismissed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 