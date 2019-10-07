Parliament

Visit to advance trade agenda with Europe and Commonwealth

Monday, 7 October 2019, 2:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon David Parker

Minister for Trade and Export Growth

7 October 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Visit to advance trade agenda with Europe and the Commonwealth

Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker leaves tomorrow for Dubai, London and Berlin for a series of meetings to advance New Zealand’s trade interests.

In Dubai he will visit New Zealand’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 where construction is underway.

There he will meet Minister of State for International Cooperation, Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimi who is responsible for Expo 2020, to discuss New Zealand’s priorities for Expo 2020, including our theme “Care for People and Place”.

David Parker will then go on to London to attend the Commonwealth Trade Ministers’ Meeting, involving counterparts from the 53 members of the Commonwealth.

“New Zealand is a strong advocate for enhancing cooperation amongst the Commonwealth membership on trade, evidenced by the appointment of our Special Commonwealth Trade Envoy,” David Parker said.

In 2018, Commonwealth GDP was estimated at US$23.7 trillion or 17.6% of global GDP, with New Zealand’s exports to Commonwealth members valued at $16.8 billion, which is 30 per cent of New Zealand’s total exports.

Ministers will discuss the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda, focusing on digital trade, regulatory reform and engagement with the private sector, as well as discussing the importance of inclusive and sustainable trade, which aligns with New Zealand’s own priorities for trade policy under our Trade for All agenda.

In London and Berlin David Parker will be joined by business and industry leaders from some of New Zealand’s largest companies and sectors.

“This will be an opportunity to discuss our future trade relationship with the UK and Germany, including bringing negotiations of an EU-New Zealand trade agreement to a timely conclusion, and the future of negotiations for an FTA with the UK when it is in a position to do so.”

In his role as Environment Minister David Parker will meet counterparts and NGOs to discuss priorities such as food systems, water and climate change.

“The UK and Germany are like-minded partners on a range of environment issues and there is much we can learn from each other,” David Parker said.

He returns to New Zealand on 16 October.

ends

