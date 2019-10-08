Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More gang members but not enough cops

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

8 October 2019


Graphic from Police showing their progress on the promised 1800 increase to constabulary staff.

The Government has overseen a rapid increase in the number of people joining gangs since it took office, but it’s no closer to achieving its promise of 1800 extra police on the beat, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Just released figures show it’s taken the Government more than two years to add only 747 new police officers. Police Minister Stuart Nash has no chance of reaching his target of 1800 Police by July 2020 and keeping his commitment to New Zealanders.

“We’ve seen this week there are more gang members peddling misery and violence in our communities since this Government took office.

“Now more than ever the Government should be focused on ensuring there are enough police officers to stop criminals offending. Patched and prospect gang members are up 26 per cent since the election, there is more recorded crime and New Zealanders are feeling less safe.

“But this Government has no plan to keep New Zealanders safe.

“It wants to clear out prisons, but has no plan to reduce crime. It refused to pick up National’s Firearms Prohibition Orders which would have given Police more powers to search gang members for illegal firearms. It’s also dropped National’s target of 95 per cent of New Zealanders living within 25 kilometres of an on duty police officer.

“And now it’s set to fail to deliver 1800 more police in our communities.

“Stuart Nash claiming his Government is ‘winning’ when it comes to reducing crime and cracking down on gangs, but that’s a slap in the face to the New Zealanders who can see more gang members and crime occurring, and not enough Police on the streets to stop criminals offending.

“National is the party of law and order and our priority is keeping New Zealanders safe. All this Government is delivering is more gang members, more crime, and not enough Police officers.”


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

Cook Voyage: UK Govt's Expression Of Regret To Gisborne Iwi

Gisborne iwi say the unprecedented expression of regret by the British government for the harm caused when James Cook arrived in New Zealand in 1769 opens a new chapter in their history. More>>

ALSO:

Police: Wellington Railway Station Re-Opened After Threat

The location was found to be safe and we would like to thank members of the public for their patience. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: Could A Kiwi Boris Suspend Parliament?

Two experts cited by the Herald both seem to agree that our courts couldn’t reach such a decision here, because our laws would expressly rule it out. If they’re right, we’re in trouble. More>>

New Discounts, App: Upgrade For SuperGold Card

New Zealand’s over 65s now have easier ways to find SuperGold discounts and more places to use their card, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and Minister for Seniors Tracey Martin announced today. More>>

Protest: Defence Industry Forum Canned

The association chairperson, Andrew Ford, said the reasons for this year's cancellation includes wanting to protect delegates from aggressive protesters, the cost of the forum and the success they have had with smaller, more targeted forums. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 