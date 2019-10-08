Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government putting right Holidays Act underpayment in Health

Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Dr David Clark
Minister of Health
 

8 October 2019
  PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
Government putting right Holidays Act underpayment in Health
 

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark.

Initial sampling of District Health Boards payroll records has found that around $550-$650 million is owed to DHB staff to comply with the Holidays Act. It’s expected to take up to two years for DHBs to review and rectify this historic issue.

“Over 100,000 highly skilled and dedicated health workers, both current and former staff, have been short-changed over many years. But this Government is putting things right,” David Clark said.

“Many organisations have been dealing with the issue of how to identify and rectify Holidays Act non-compliance, but in Health the National government did nothing.

“We make no apologies for addressing this long term challenge we have inherited. We have instructed DHBs to work with unions to resolve this issue and ensure workers are fairly recompensed.

“I know DHB staff will want to know what this means for them and their family. It will take some time to give individual workers clarity about their situation and the timetable for repayments.

“I can assure our health staff that resolving these historic pay issues is a priority for DHBs working alongside unions. Our doctors, nurses, allied health workers and other staff deserve no less.”
 

DHBs, the CTU and the Labour Inspectorate have agreed a Memorandum of Understanding which sets a national process for DHBs to identify and rectify the historic Holidays Act 2003 non-compliance.

“This is a complex and time intensive task. By its very nature, health work is a 24/7 proposition. There are over 100 different collective agreements and a range of rostering, allowances and overtime provisions which have changed over time.

“It’s going to take 12 to 24 months for DHBs to rectify this issue and remediation costs will be staggered. Any further funding required will be dealt with through the usual cost pressure budget process.

“DHBs have included the estimated cost of Holidays Act liabilities in their end of year financial reporting, although a few DHBs are still to make comprehensive cost estimations. A substantial extra one-off cost is therefore included in the end of year results, taking the sector wide deficit for 2018/19 to $1.081 billion. 

“More than half of that, $666 million, is due to one-off costs - $590 million for Holidays Act compliance; $32 million as a result of the Resident Doctor strikes and $44 million for the previous National Oracle Solution project.

“The underlying deficit result is $415 million, compared to a budgeted result of $340 million – that’s a $75 million or 22 percent variance which is in line with the year end results for the last two financial years.

“Four DHBs (Canterbury, Waikato, Counties Manukau and Southern) account for most of the underlying deficit - $268 million in total, that’s 65 percent.

“While it will take time for some DHBs to reach a breakeven position, it can be done. Nine DHBs ended the year with a result close to budget or an improved result (excluding one-off costs).

“I have strengthened financial management at the DHBs with the largest deficits. There is now a Commissioner at Waikato DHB, a Crown Monitor at Canterbury DHB and I intend to appoint a Crown Monitor to Southern DHB. A Crown Monitor continues to support Waikato and Counties Manukau DHBs,” David Clark said.

The DHB sector unaudited financial performance report for the year 2018/19 is available on the Ministry of Health’s website: www.health.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.

Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>

 
 

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

Up To One Million People In Lower North Island: Tū Ora Compass Over Data Breach

The Ministry of Health has been working closely with Tū Ora Compass Health Primary Health Organisation (PHO) following confirmation of illegal cyber access to its computer system. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Interest Rate Fiddling (And British Apologies)

In the 1990s, the awesome powers of central bankers would cause markets to tremble before them, and read significance into their every utterance, tonal shift and arch of eyebrow. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 