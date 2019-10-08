DHB deficits out of control, health services at risk

Michael Woodhouse - Health

8 October 2019

Health Minister David Clark has let DHB deficits blow out to a billion dollars putting the sustainability of New Zealand’s health services in crisis, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“National has been predicting this colossal increase in DHB deficits since January. This was entirely foreseeable and Dr Clark should have taken steps to avoid it rather than let DHBs get into such a precarious financial situation.

“Instead, deficits have been rapidly increasing over the past year and health services are in crisis. Dr Clark has let deficits balloon to record highs because the Government has neither provided the funding they claimed they would nor set expectations for continued fiscal discipline.

“New Zealanders are suffering increased wait times and a measles outbreak as the Government has let vaccine stocks run low, scrapped health targets and delayed elective surgeries.

“The sustainability of New Zealand’s public health system is at critical risk and the Government needs to immediately provide reassurances to New Zealanders that they will be able to access the care they need.

“Dr Clark has let DHBs’ finances get completely out of control.”

