NZTA to refocus on safety following review



Hon Phil Twyford

Minister of Transport

MP for Te Atatū



9 October 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



The Government is acting swiftly to strengthen NZTA’s regulatory role following a review into the Transport Agency, and Ministry of Transport’s performance as its monitor, Transport Minister Phil Twyford said today.

An independent review by Martin Jenkins has found NZTA failed to properly regulate the transport sector under the previous government.

“It found that previous transport ministers had directed NZTA to focus on ‘building roads’ at the expense of keeping people safe,” Phil Twyford said. “Safety is our Government’s top transport priority and we’re getting the Transport Agency back on track.”

The Government is adopting all the review’s recommendations and will implement them as soon as possible, including:

Creating a statutory Director of Land Transport who is responsible for carrying out the NZTA’s regulatory functions and powers,

Getting the NZTA Board to develop a new regulatory strategy,

Instructing the Ministry of Transport to update the NZTA’s regulatory objectives, functions and powers, and

Injecting up to $45 million into NZTA’s regulatory function.



“The Transport Agency has made good progress in the past year but these new changes, coupled with recent Board appointments, will make sure it will be a modern regulator, equipped for the massive changes the sector will undergo in coming years. The Board has been bolstered by new member Catherine Taylor who is an experienced regulator, brings risk management expertise and has worked for other Crown agencies and government departments.

“The review also found the Transport Ministry has now improved its monitoring approach after taking a light touch under the last government. I expect the Ministry to take a more active approach to overseeing all our transport agencies,” Phil Twyford said.

As part of the work to ensure the Agency is a modern regulator, the Government is also investigating designating NZTA as a health and safety regulator, and options to strengthen commercial vehicle enforcement. This work and the other recommendations will be completed by early next year.

