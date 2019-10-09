Parliament

Independent Hospital for Queenstown Welcomed

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 9:19 am
Press Release: Hamish Walker

Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker has welcomed today’s confirmation of an independent hospital for Queenstown.

“Today’s independent hospital announcement will mean better access to services for the entire district,” Mr Walker says.

“Queenstown has been crying out for better health services for years and today’s announcement means this can now become a reality.”

“When I was elected two years ago, the lack of health facilities in Queenstown was one of the first issues I identified.”

“For the past two years, I’ve continued to lobby hard for a new facility which means people in the district won’t have to travel as far for health care services like surgery, which is great.”

“The entire community is thankful for the work of Andrew Blair, the Central Lakes Trust and Southern Cross in providing the solution for a district in critical need of better access to health care.”

“With the support of the Southern District Health Board, this means both private and public patients will benefit from the new independent hospital.”

“Today’s announcement is great news and will mean better access to healthcare for all of the district.”

