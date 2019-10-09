NZ and the Netherlands working together on climate change

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor, Climate Change Minister James Shaw and visiting Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte co-hosted a business roundtable in Auckland this morning focused on working together to address climate change.

“The Netherlands is an important partner for New Zealand. We share a strong agricultural history. Sustainable agribusiness and transitioning to a low emissions economy are very much a focus for both our countries,’’ said Mr O’Connor.

“Farmers know better than most about the effects of climate change and many are innovating so that they can drive down on-farm emissions. They need technology to help them get there though.

“Both our countries play a leading role in reducing agricultural emissions through investment in programmes such as the Global Research Alliance.

“New Zealand and Dutch scientists are collaborating on a project to identify animals and diets suited for sustainable and productive farming under the New Zealand Fund for Global Partnerships in Livestock Emissions Research.

“The Netherlands, like New Zealand, understand the importance of becoming a low-carbon country to ensure a safe climate for our kids and grandkids. Working alongside them with a shared vision and goal is both exciting and inspiring”, said James Shaw.

“We want to further encourage this type of co-operation and events like today’s are the ideal forum.

“In the room we had leading New Zealand and Dutch agri-food and agri-tech companies and researchers. We were able to share and advance ideas and have a valuable and frank conversation about the challenges and opportunities we face together,” James Shaw concluded.

Mr Rutte attended the business roundtable as part of his two-day visit to New Zealand on 8 and 9 October.

