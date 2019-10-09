Green Party responds to Government surplus announcement
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 11:12 am
Press Release: Green Party
4 October 2019
The Green Party has welcomed the
government surplus announced yesterday as an opportunity to
take stronger action on the critical issues New Zealanders
face.
Green Party co-leader James Shaw said today:
“This government has clearly established its economic
credentials. Now we can seriously take on the task of
eliminating poverty and inequality, strengthen our public
services and infrastructure which were so severely run down
by the previous government, and take the strong climate
action which is so crucial to all of our wellbeing.
“We can’t afford not to.”
ENDS
