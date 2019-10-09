Green Party responds to Government surplus announcement

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions.



Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission.



Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade's worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark.



Joint Press Release - Holidays Act compliance project

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force.



