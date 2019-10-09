Parliament

Cultural Ministers Meeting

Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 7:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Associate Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Carmel Sepuloni will represent the government at Australia’s Meeting of Cultural Ministers in Adelaide this week.

“This year’s meeting is special because New Zealand is expected to become an International Member of the Meeting of Cultural Ministers at this Australian forum,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“The meeting is an opportunity to share ideas, develop policies and programmes that increase access, public participation and jobs in the Arts and Culture sector.

“Engagement with arts, culture and heritage, in all its forms, is central to New Zealanders’ wellbeing, building understanding between peoples and stronger communities.


“New Zealand has a strong relationship with Australia across the arts, culture and heritage portfolio, made stronger by emerging collaborations.

“Both countries are working on a joint research project on valuing the arts and I will also be updating Australia on progress on the New Zealand Government’s Wellbeing Framework.

“I will be sharing about the Government’s work in arts and culture, including its priorities on: building sustainable careers in the arts, increasing participation and access to cultural activities for all New Zealanders and enhancing New Zealand’s distinctive national identity.

“As Minister for Disability Issues, I am also very interested in hearing about the Australian Government’s National Arts and Disability Strategy which will also be discussed at the meeting,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

While in Adelaide, Minister Sepuloni will also meet with State and Territories representatives, to further our mutual interests in arts and culture.

Minister Sepuloni leaves for Adelaide tomorrow and returns to New Zealand on Friday October 11.

