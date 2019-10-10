Statement on Botany from Jami-Lee Ross

I have always welcomed a good, old-fashioned, grassroots election campaign. I fight hard and tough for our community and constituents.

I’ve spent 15 years serving our community, and I’m happy to put my local credentials up for local people to make a decision on.

I’ve spent this year knocking on doors and asking constituents whether they want me to continue as their voice. The overwhelming response has been that they appreciate an experienced local person standing up for them.

Botany is now the most marginal seat in the country. It looks very different on the ground than it does from the flight path overhead.

It’s arrogant for National to believe they can fix their leadership problems by parachuting someone in who will automatically win an electorate seat.

While Botany people know they have in me someone who sits in the middle of both parties and will work with either side to advance local issues, others see themselves racing to Wellington to advance their own personal aspirations the day after an election.

The voters in Botany are astute and will not be taken for granted in this way.

I have always given Botany a strong local voice. My family and I know our community, we shop locally, we visit local parks and beaches, and my kids go to local schools.

MMP means voters can choose a political party to vote for on national issues, as well as the best individual candidate to serve as their local advocate for local issues.

I believe our community will vote strategically come next year.

