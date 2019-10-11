Ministers need to stop making excuses

Todd McClay - Economic Development

11 October 2019





At a time when Kiwis are doing it tough, Government Ministers need to stop making excuses and just do their jobs, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“There is no leadership. Ministers aren’t directing their departments and the Prime Minister isn’t holding her Ministers to account for their failures.

“The most recent privacy breach from Treasury under Grant Robertson’s watch is unacceptable, it’s the second Treasury breach of this kind in less than six months.

“This is a Minister that’s focused on overtaxing Kiwis, not protecting their privacy.

“On top of that, data – including the data of 71 children – has been released by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, personal details of patients have been released by a Primary Health Organisation and private details were stolen from the Commerce Commission from laptops that weren’t even password protected.

“In the year of delivery, all Jacinda Ardern and her Government can deliver are privacy breaches.

“In addition, Carmel Sepuloni has let overpayments to beneficiaries get out of control at the Ministry of Social Development, David Clark is missing in action in the midst of a measles epidemic, and Iain Lees-Galloway gave residency to a convicted drug smuggler.

“This Government’s policies are hurting New Zealanders and hardworking Kiwis deserve better.

“The cost of living has skyrocketed, with rents up $50 a week making it harder and harder to put a roof over your head, and the pile-on of petrol taxes driving day-to-day expenses up even further. The economy has declined sharply, business confidence is through the floor and there are 15,500 more people on the dole.

“After almost two years, there’s no more time for excuses. It’s time for Ministers to do their jobs.”

