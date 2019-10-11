Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ministers need to stop making excuses

Friday, 11 October 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Todd McClay - Economic Development

11 October 2019


At a time when Kiwis are doing it tough, Government Ministers need to stop making excuses and just do their jobs, National’s Economic Development spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“There is no leadership. Ministers aren’t directing their departments and the Prime Minister isn’t holding her Ministers to account for their failures.

“The most recent privacy breach from Treasury under Grant Robertson’s watch is unacceptable, it’s the second Treasury breach of this kind in less than six months.

“This is a Minister that’s focused on overtaxing Kiwis, not protecting their privacy.

“On top of that, data – including the data of 71 children – has been released by the Ministry of Culture and Heritage, personal details of patients have been released by a Primary Health Organisation and private details were stolen from the Commerce Commission from laptops that weren’t even password protected.

“In the year of delivery, all Jacinda Ardern and her Government can deliver are privacy breaches.

“In addition, Carmel Sepuloni has let overpayments to beneficiaries get out of control at the Ministry of Social Development, David Clark is missing in action in the midst of a measles epidemic, and Iain Lees-Galloway gave residency to a convicted drug smuggler.

“This Government’s policies are hurting New Zealanders and hardworking Kiwis deserve better.

“The cost of living has skyrocketed, with rents up $50 a week making it harder and harder to put a roof over your head, and the pile-on of petrol taxes driving day-to-day expenses up even further. The economy has declined sharply, business confidence is through the floor and there are 15,500 more people on the dole.

“After almost two years, there’s no more time for excuses. It’s time for Ministers to do their jobs.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF

The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.

The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 