Finance Minister to attend APEC meetings



Finance Minister Grant Robertson leaves this weekend to attend the APEC Finance Ministers meeting in Santiago, Chile.

Discussions between APEC Finance Ministers at the meeting will include the effects of the current global economic uncertainty, risks for APEC economies and sustainable development of the region.

While at APEC Grant Robertson will also hold bilateral meetings with the OECD Secretary General, the Chilean Finance Minister and other APEC Finance Ministers and officials.

“These meetings provide a useful forum for discussions at a crucial time in the global economic cycle.

“They are also an opportunity to assess and discuss how our trading partners are working towards sustainable, productive and inclusive growth,” Grant Robertson says.



