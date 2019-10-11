Finance Minister to attend APEC meetings
Friday, 11 October 2019, 3:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Finance Minister Grant Robertson leaves this weekend to
attend the APEC Finance Ministers meeting in Santiago,
Chile.
Discussions between APEC Finance Ministers at
the meeting will include the effects of the current global
economic uncertainty, risks for APEC economies and
sustainable development of the region.
While at APEC
Grant Robertson will also hold bilateral meetings with the
OECD Secretary General, the Chilean Finance Minister and
other APEC Finance Ministers and officials.
“These
meetings provide a useful forum for discussions at a crucial
time in the global economic cycle.
“They are
also an opportunity to assess and discuss how our trading
partners are working towards sustainable, productive and
inclusive growth,” Grant Robertson says.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Nicky Hager: SIS Unlawfully Targeted Journalist For NZDF
The Acting Inspector General of Intelligence and Security has upheld a complaint by investigative journalist Nicky Hager against the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service for unlawfully attempting to uncover his journalistic sources.
The complaint related to events that followed the release of Mr Hager’s 2011 book, Other Peoples Wars. That book concerned New Zealand’s military and intelligence activity in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was the first time the likelihood of civilian casualties during Operation Burnham was raised in public. More>>