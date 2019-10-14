Widening Access to Contraceptives Welcomed



Hon Julie Anne Genter

Associate Minister of Health



14 October 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO



Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter welcomes PHARMAC’s move to improve access to long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs).

PHARMAC has today announced it will fund the full cost of Mirena and Jaydess for anyone seeking long term contraception, lifting previous restrictions on access to Mirena.

“I welcome women having greater choices over their bodies and contraceptives,” says Julie Anne Genter.

“I know, from talking to women and organisations like Family Planning, that price is a significant barrier to accessing contraception.

“Budget19 allocated $6million per year for LARCs and includes funding for insertion and removal of other contraceptive options such as Mirena and Jaydess.

“The Government has already moved to ensure women who have a Community Service Card, those living in low income areas, or in high need, will have better access to free or very low cost contraception, including LARCs.

“LARCs are both reliable and becoming increasingly popular as more people discover the benefits they offer.

“Mirena can also be used for the management of some conditions including endometriosis. Improving access to effective long-acting implants makes it much easier for women to manage their fertility and reduce unintended pregnancies,” says Julie Anne Genter.

ends

© Scoop Media

