New series looks back on New Zealand’s political past

Monday, 14 October 2019, 11:48 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

14 October 2019

New series looks back on New Zealand's political and social past

A new series will begin airing on Parliament TV this week, featuring key moments showcasing New Zealand’s political and social history.

Looking Back: Snapshots from New Zealand’s Past, comprising 20 one-hour episodes, draws on material from TVNZ’s historical archives. The documentary-style programmes highlight key moments from New Zealand’s Parliament from over the years, and also provide snapshots into our country’s culture across the decades.

Relive the drama of election campaigns from years gone by, take a journey back to the opening of the iconic Beehive, and observe aspiring politicians debate and analyse the biggest issues of the day, and more.

Two episodes will play on each sitting day at 11.30am and 12.30pm, beginning on Tuesday 15 October. Viewers can tune in to Parliament TV on Freeview 31, Sky 86, and Vodafone 86, as well as on the New Zealand Parliament website.

All episodes will soon also be available to watch on demand on the New Zealand Parliament website.

“Parliament TV isn’t just about broadcasts of debates in the House. It’s a channel with a lot of potential, and moving forward we hope to add more content that will be of interest and relevance to all New Zealanders,” says Suze Jones, Deputy Clerk of the House of Representatives.

“We believe Looking Back will appeal to a range of audiences, from those wanting a trip down memory lane to those who want to brush up on a bit of New Zealand’s history – all from the comfort of their living room.”

The Office of the Clerk commissioned the production of the series, working with TVNZ and Ngā Taonga Sound and Vision.

When and where can you watch?

• Two episodes will play on each sitting day at 11.30am and 12.30pm, beginning on Tuesday 15 October 2019

• Watch on Parliament TV (Freeview 31, Sky 86, and Vodafone 86, or via the livestream on the New Zealand Parliament website)

• Watch online on demand at www.parliament.nz (head to the ‘Watch’ section on the top left corner of the website) – available soon

