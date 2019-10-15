Immigration Minister has done it again

Mark Mitchell - Justice

15 October 2019





Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has failed to learn from his very public mistake of granting residency to a convicted drug-dealer, this time granting residency to a convicted drink driver, National’s Justice spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

“Serious questions need to be answered by the Minister about what appears to be another decision to grant residency to a person convicted of drink driving six times, and driving without a licence twice.

“While we don’t know all the details, we know we can’t trust Iain Lees-Galloway.

“This is the Minister who has never explained why he gave residency to convicted drug dealer Karel Sroubek, and now he won’t say why he has given residency to this person. We hope he spent more than 45 minutes reviewing the case, and that he read the case file entirely this time.

“What steps did the Minister take to ensure New Zealanders are being kept safe from this person, or did he just sign the file and not take any steps to ensure the safety of New Zealanders.

“The Minister must release more information on why he has chosen to grant residency to a recidivist drunk driver. New Zealanders need to know they won’t pose a threat to the public.

“This Government has promised to clamp down on immigration, making it harder for Kiwi employers to fill skills shortages, yet it allows criminals to stay here.

“New Zealanders deserve to be safe on our roads – they won’t be as long as this recidivist drink driver is allowed to keep offending.”

