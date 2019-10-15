Parliament: Oral Questions - 15 October 2019

Oral Questions - 15 October 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s actions and policies?

2. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the Government’s finances?

3. Hon TODD McCLAY to the Minister of Finance: Are New Zealanders paying more tax now than they were when the Government took office?

4. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: Were any of the 859 houses that have received a KiwiBuild underwrite but have not yet been announced “in places where there was little first-home buyer demand”?

5. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister of Transport: What announcements has he made about ensuring New Zealanders’ safety on our roads?

6. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by his decision to grant residency to a person with six convictions for driving with excess breath alcohol and two convictions for driving without a licence?

7. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What action, if any, is the Government taking to improve the welfare and pastoral care of students living in halls of residence and other tertiary accommodation?

8. MARK PATTERSON to the Minister for State Owned Enterprises: What actions, if any, is KiwiRail taking to maintain and improve the North Auckland Line?

9. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Is it his expectation that district health boards operate within the fiscal appropriation provided to them by the Government?

10. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by his statement of 16 May 2019 when announcing the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport package, “What we have said in terms of the Mt Victoria tunnel, and we considered this very carefully, where we have landed on this is that the work on an additional Mt Victoria tunnel would happen towards the end of the first decade. Like all of the components in the package it will be subject to the normal business case process and we will want to be reassured that the investment in extra roading capacity, with an additional Mt Vic tunnel, won’t undermine the core objectives we have to get people out of single-occupant vehicles and into public transport and walking and cycling”, and is this still the case following the Wellington City Council election results?

11. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent announcements has she made about delivering more warm, dry, safe houses to New Zealanders?

12. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Local Government: Does she stand by all her actions and policies?





