Government Cancels Duck Hunting Season

Tuesday, 15 October 2019, 1:38 pm
"The Government has thrown a huge spanner in the works for the 2020 duck shooting season, showing that no Kiwi sport or other legitimate activities that use firearms is safe," according to David Seymour.

"The thousands of law abiding Kiwis who purchase a duck shooting licence every year have effectively been criminalised due to the recent prohibition of steel shot ammunition.

"Since the early 2000s, hunters who use 10 or 12 gauge shotguns have been required to use non-toxic shot (i.e. not lead) when hunting waterfowl within 200 metres of open water. The vast majority of hunters now use steel shot ammo when hunting near water – the most common habitat for wild fowl hunting.

"Every opening weekend in May, generations of families and friends wait in the dark at their Mai Mais and stands for the first sign of dawn, the first shots signalling the start of the season with hunters chasing their wily targets in all sorts of horrid weather.

"Wild fowl hunting is a cherished social tradition in New Zealand with important environmental functions. It is a sport that sees Kiwis of all ages get out into nature, learn about and appreciate the behaviour and character of the different bird species, work to build up and protect the wetlands and waterways that are their habitat, and learn to use firearms effectively and safely through skilled mentors.

"Importantly too, duck hunting season acts as a cull, keeping target species down to manageable levels to protect the environment and build the strength of each target species.

"Police Minister Stuart Nash doesn't care about any of that. He doesn't care about your family Mai Mai. He doesn't care about Kiwi tradition. His only concern is that you can no longer use steel shot, and if you are currently in possession of any, you are a criminal.

"All the tens of thousands of homes across New Zealand that have a few packets of last seasons ammo in them are now the homes of criminals liable to prosecution and jail, unless you hand them over to the Police for no compensation of course.

"This government is sending a strong signal. No Kiwi sport or legitimate farming or pest management activity that uses firearms is safe. The wholesale confiscation of all legally held firearms and ammunition could soon be upon us."


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

