Parliament: Oral Questions - 16 October 2019

Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 11:59 am
Oral Questions - 16 October 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): What actions has this Government taken for public housing in New Zealand?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

3. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

4. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

5. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

6. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to reduce schooling costs to New Zealand families?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

8. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

9. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: What upcoming events supported by the Government celebrate Pacific arts and artists?

10. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Was the Prime Minister correct yesterday when she said her Government would make the 1,800 target of new police this term, and, if so, on current projections, in what month is that likely to occur?

11. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by his decision to grant residency to a person with six convictions for driving with excess breath alcohol and two convictions for driving without a licence?

12. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Pacific Peoples: What progress has been made regarding opportunities for Pacific people in the regions?

Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

