Parliament: Oral Questions - 16 October 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): What actions has this Government taken for public housing in New Zealand?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

3. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

4. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

5. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

6. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What action is the Government taking to reduce schooling costs to New Zealand families?

7. CHRIS BISHOP to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

8. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and actions?

9. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage: What upcoming events supported by the Government celebrate Pacific arts and artists?

10. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Was the Prime Minister correct yesterday when she said her Government would make the 1,800 target of new police this term, and, if so, on current projections, in what month is that likely to occur?

11. Hon MARK MITCHELL to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by his decision to grant residency to a person with six convictions for driving with excess breath alcohol and two convictions for driving without a licence?

12. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Pacific Peoples: What progress has been made regarding opportunities for Pacific people in the regions?

