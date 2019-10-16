Renewable energy supply hits new record



Hon Megan Woods

Minister of Energy and Resources

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

14 October 2019



New Zealand’s supply of renewable energy has hit its highest level since records began as the Government’s long term transition towards renewables continues, Minister Megan Woods has said.

“This Government is tackling the long term challenge of moving away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.

“As we face the global challenge of climate change, New Zealand is leading the way with a record level of renewable energy supply.

New figures out today show that in 2018, 40% of our total energy supply came from renewable sources – the highest level since records began in 1990 and the 4th highest of any OECD country. 84% of the electricity we used last year was generated from renewables, with the highest ever output from geothermal energy and increases in residential solar.

“This all happened despite a relatively dry period for our hydro lakes coinciding with the well documented issues with gas infrastructure at the end of last year.

“There’s also good news for future growth in renewables – the level of consented new wind generation was equivalent to 45 per cent of our current hydro capacity. That means we are well placed for growth in renewable generation in the years ahead. We’ve already seen over $650 million committed to new renewable generation for the coming year.

“Today’s results show our energy system is moving in the right direction and the transition to renewables is well underway.

“Our Government is backing that transition by investing in a New Energy Development Centre in Taranaki, more science research into emerging forms of renewables and developing a range of interventions to both encourage new generation and transition major industry away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. I will be launching a discussion document on these issues later in the year,” says Megan Woods.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

