Police Minister has let down New Zealanders



Brett Hudson - Police

17 October 2019

Police Minister Stuart Nash changing his tune on adding 1800 new police officers is a broken promise and another example of this Government letting New Zealanders down, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“This Government has repeatedly promised to increase the number of police officers by 1800, on top of attrition. Stuart Nash has confirmed this is ‘over and above what we had before’ numerous times.

“His flip flop this week and claim there are now two targets is a broken promise to New Zealanders and a humiliating defeat for the Government.

“By failing to add the promised 1800 police officers, Stuart Nash is not only failing the New Zealanders who want safe communities, but also the Police who have been planning for the additional resources.

“It doesn’t matter what the Prime Minister said to Winston Peters behind closed doors, she promised the New Zealand public 1800 more police officers and she will fail to deliver on that promise.

“You cannot trust Labour with the safety of New Zealanders.”

