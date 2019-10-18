More progress for women and we can do more

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter welcomes leaders in the private sector taking action on closing their gender pay gaps to ensure a fairer workplace for all New Zealanders.

Ms Genter today launched a new report, Addressing the gender pay gap and driving women’s representation in senior leadership, from the Champions for Change group.

“We all need to do more to have fairness in our workplace and to close the gender pay gap,” says Julie Anne Genter.

“The report shows what determined organisations can do, and I congratulate Champions for Change for their progress.

“It’s time for the wider business sector to step up to measure and report on the gender pay gap so that all New Zealand women are being recognised fairly for the work they are doing.

“While we are seeing good progress in many areas, we need to ensure the progress is of benefit to all women including wāhine Māori, Pasifika women, disabled women, older women, new mothers, transwomen, and migrant women.

“Our work in the public sector focuses on an action plan which has four levers: equal pay, making flexible work normal for men and women, and removing bias or discrimination in remunerations systems, and diverse gender-balanced leadership.

“We have developed tools and guidance for the public sector which the private sector can use and adapt for work on closing their gender pay gaps. The public and private sector can each learn from each other,” Ms Genter said.

This report recommends a pilot of a new tool to measure and report on the gender pay gap in the private sector, with an evaluation in December 2019.





