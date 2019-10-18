Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT Launches Freedom to Vape Campaign

Friday, 18 October 2019, 8:46 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT has launched a petition to parliament in support of adult New Zealander’s freedom to vape, while calling on the Government to ban sales to minors. The Government and the National Party have said they favour restrictions on this life saving technology. We think they are not only wrong but endangering New Zealanders’ lives.

“New Zealand is not on track to achieve its 2025 Smoke Free goals - yet the Health Minister is proposing to regulate e-cigarettes with the same rules as tobacco products - flying in the face of global evidence, and most shockingly their own Ministry's recommendations."

New data shows cigarette sales have fallen sharply in the past two years, with suggestions that vaping is the main catalyst for this dramatic turn of events.

Treating vaping like smoking sends the wrong message to smokers about better alternatives for their health and harm reduction.

“Flavoured e-liquids comprise over 90% of e-liquids used by adults to quit smoking, and the majority are manufactured in New Zealand - contributing approximately $500 million to our economy through local and export sales. Jenny Salesa's flavour ban, ostensibly justified by a non-existent "youth vaping epidemic" goes against all available evidence, the Ministry of Health's own advice, and will result in the decimation of hundreds of kiwi small businesses and thousands of job losses.

“The effect of the Government’s policy is to put tobacco on a level playing field with vaping. One has to wonder if the tobacco lobby has not got to the Health Minister, it seems unlikely, but how else can such a mad policy be explained?

“ACT’s petition to Parliament is calling for evidence-based policy on the regulation of vaping. It asks that Parliament consider, instead of the Government’s draconian proposal: That the House of Representatives implement evidence-based vaping regulations that protect the right of adults to purchase flavoured e-liquids, allow adult smokers to be educated about benefits of vaping through public marketing, and allow property owners to decide if they allow vaping inside their private venues, while preventing the sale of vape e-liquids or devices to under 18s."


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington

For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).

Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.

To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election. . More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 