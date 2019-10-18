New awards celebrate fisheries sustainability

The Minister of Fisheries is calling for entries for a new public award to celebrate innovation in our seafood sector.

“I have established the Seafood Sustainability Awards to recognise and celebrate those throughout industry, tangata whenua and communities who demonstrate outstanding dedication and innovation towards the sustainability of New Zealand’s seafood sector,” says Stuart Nash

“Sustainability of New Zealand’s wild fish stocks, aquaculture, and the wider aquatic environment is a priority. These awards will recognise innovation and the adoption of fishing methods which are critical to encouraging sustainability in our seafood sector.

“New Zealand has one of the world’s largest exclusive economic zones, which provides for the social, cultural and economic wellbeing of all New Zealanders. These awards acknowledge that the long term health and sustainable use of our kai moana is important to everyone. Lifestyles, our livelihoods and our unique marine environment depend on it.

“It is important we celebrate those who have made significant contributions to New Zealand’s seafood sector and recognise their efforts towards sustainability. Entrants might be innovators, scientists, commercial fishers, customary fishers, recreational fishers, marine farmers, community groups, or seafood support businesses. They could be anyone who has taken an active interest in the continuous improvement of New Zealand's seafood sector.

“Inspired by the Seabird Smart Awards, the inaugural Seafood Sustainability Awards will offer an array of categories to celebrate the various forms of innovation and champions of sustainability across the sector.”

The award categories include:

• the Operation Innovation Award

• the Market Innovation and Value-added Award

• the Kaitiakitanga Award

• the Supreme Sustainability Award

• the Emerging Leader Award

• Minister of Fisheries’ Award.

Entries to the awards open today, Friday 18 October 2019, and close on Friday 22 November 2019. Finalists will be announced in January 2020 and winners will be announced in March 2020 at a special awards dinner and ceremony in Parliament Buildings, Wellington.

More information on the New Zealand Seafood Sustainability Awards and how to enter is available at: www.fisheries.govt.nz/awards2020

For general inquires please email seafood.awards@mpi.govt.nz

