National welcomes progress on Parliament videos
Friday, 18 October 2019, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
18 October 2019
The National Party believes
in freedom of speech and will continue to argue for the
right to use footage from Parliament on an ongoing basis,
Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.
“To
achieve this outcome, we have agreed that it is in the
interest of good parliamentary order for the issues
surrounding the use of Parliament Television, as in Appendix
D of the Standing Orders, to be modernised as quickly as
possible.
“The Speaker, in his capacity as Chair
of the Standing Orders Committee, has indicated the work of
the Standing Orders Committee would progress more quickly
and effectively if the videos deemed to be advertising were
taken down.
“We have agreed to that action and are
encouraged by the timeline for resolution of these matters
which should be concluded by early-November.
“National will remove the videos by 5pm today.”
ends
