Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Methane reducing cattle feed one step closer

Friday, 18 October 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Damien O’Connor

Minister of Agriculture


18 October 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT


The Government today announced its support for a project that could substantially reduce agricultural greenhouse gas emissions from cattle.

The announcement was made as part of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor’s visit to Nelson’s Cawthron Aquaculture Park.

The Cawthron Institute will receive $100,000 from the Government’s Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures fund to turn a native red seaweed (Asparagopsis armata) in to a greenhouse gas-busting cattle feed supplement for domestic and global markets.

“If successful, this project could be a game-changer for farmers here and around the world,” Damien O’Connor said.

“In previous trials Asparagopsis has proven to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in livestock by up to 80 per cent. Other products typically provide reductions of between 10 and 20 per cent.

“Australian research estimates that if just 10 per cent of global ruminant producers adopted Asparagopsis as an additive to feed their livestock, it would have the same impact for our climate as removing 50 million cars from the world's roads.

“Farmers know better than most about the effects of climate change and many are innovating so that they can drive down on-farm emissions. They need technology like this to help them get there though.

“Sustainable agribusiness and transitioning to a low emissions economy is a major focus for the Coalition Government. It’s why we established the $40 million a year SFFF fund last year – to invest in projects that deliver economic, environmental and social benefits for all Kiwis.

“Aquaculture is a growth industry for this country and has the potential to play a more significant role in our economy. It’s currently worth $600 million a year and employs over 3000 people.

“The Cawthron project could lay the foundations for a new high-value industry, along with the jobs that go with it. There is also export potential and on-farm economic benefits, including price premiums for milk and meat.

“We want to be the most productive, sustainable country in the world. Projects like this will contribute to New Zealand’s reputation in sustainable and innovative aquaculture and agriculture”, Damien O’Connor said.

Notes for editors

For more information about the Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures fund visit the MPI website

More information about the project

The project will undertake research into the effect of Asparagopsis on greenhouse gas emissions and develop an early proof of concept of the production systems needed to develop the feed supplement at pilot-scale.

SFF Futures, through the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), is contributing $100,000 over the one-year life of the project, and Cawthron is contributing $150,000. Cawthron is collaborating with researchers in Australia and the University of Waikato.

The project is starting at a small, pilot scale, and if successful, would provide the impetus for further work.

Possible domestic demand of the new feed supplement could be hundreds of tonnes per year domestically. There is also export potential and new jobs could be created from harvesting and processing the seaweed.

About Asparagopsis armata

Asparagopsis armata is a native red seaweed, which grows abundantly throughout New Zealand waters.

Research in Australia has shown that the seaweed, once harvested and dried can be used as supplementary feed for dairy cows, cattle, sheep and goats. Research has shown the potential to reduce methane emissions from dairy cows and livestock by up to 80 per cent. The active ingredient, bromoform, is the key to emission reductions.

While cows themselves do not produce methane, they produce a group of microbes called methanogens which live in the rumen (the first stomach in the digestive system) and produce methane from hydrogen and carbon dioxide as the feed breaks down.

This particular seaweed contains chemicals that have been found to reduce the microbes in the cows' stomachs that cause them to burp when they eat grass.

Previous projects funded by the SFF

Project Whakatiputipu, led by Wakame Fresh Ltd, was the first project to be contracted under SFF Futures. The project aims to demonstrate the commercial viability of harvesting, processing and exporting high value edible seaweed products into Japan.

Read the minister’s press release

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Mediaworks: Three to be sold or closed

MediaWorks has today announced that it intends to sell MediaWorks TV as well as its Flower Street property which includes its television head office and studios.

The intention is for MediaWorks to sell the television side of the business while retaining ownership of radio and QMS. The Flower Street property will also be put up for sale with a lease back option for a buyer to continue to operate television from that location.

MediaWorks Chairman Jack Matthews said that MediaWorks is committed to continuing to grow its business in New Zealand while recognising that free-to-air television operates in a challenging environment. More>>

 
 

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 