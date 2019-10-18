Giving Farmers the Tools They Need to Reduce Methane

Mark Patterson

Spokesperson for Primary Industries



18 October 2019





New Zealand First supports the Coalition Government’s announcement that it will invest $100,000 in a Cawthron Institute project to turn native red seaweed (Asparagopsis armata) into a cattle feed supplement that could significantly reduce methane emissions.

New Zealand First Spokesperson for Primary Industries Mark Patterson says the investment from the Coalition Government’s $40m Sustainable Food & Fibre Futures (SFFF) fund demonstrates its commitment to helping realise a sustainable future for the agricultural sector.

“Our farmers need investment in innovative projects like this to give them the tools they need to reduce methane emissions. If we’re serious about our climate change goals, then the Government needs to do its bit.

“New Zealand First fought for a predictable transition in the Zero Carbon Bill so sustainable alternatives like this can be developed, and through initiatives like the SFFF and the $229m Sustainable Land Use Package, we’re doing what we can to support that transition.

“This technology also highlights huge opportunities for our aquaculture industry, which New Zealand First negotiated government support for in its Coalition Agreement with Labour and which, by 2025, could be worth up to $3bn to the New Zealand economy.

“New Zealand First is proud to be part of a government supporting farmers, and therefore the future of our rural communities, through investment like that which was announced today,” says Mr Patterson.

