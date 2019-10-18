Speaker welcomes decision on advertising videos



Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has welcomed the decision of the National Party to remove all advertising videos that breach Parliament’s Standing Orders.

“This removes an impediment to the speedy resolution of the review of rules that many members have felt for some years are badly drafted and out of date.”

“This matter was considered by the Standing Orders Committee three weeks ago, we heard submissions yesterday and will as a result of Mr Bridges decision be back on the original track to hear further submissions next week and to have a sessional order changing the rules back to the house in early November.”

“A stand-off between the leader of a major party and the Speaker is not healthy and I’m pleased it has been resolved.” Trevor Mallard concluded.





© Scoop Media

