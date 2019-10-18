Speaker welcomes decision on advertising videos
Friday, 18 October 2019, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker
Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard has welcomed the
decision of the National Party to remove all advertising
videos that breach Parliament’s Standing Orders.
“This removes an impediment to the speedy resolution of
the review of rules that many members have felt for some
years are badly drafted and out of date.”
“This matter
was considered by the Standing Orders Committee three weeks
ago, we heard submissions yesterday and will as a result of
Mr Bridges decision be back on the original track to hear
further submissions next week and to have a sessional order
changing the rules back to the house in early
November.”
“A stand-off between the leader of a major
party and the Speaker is not healthy and I’m pleased it
has been resolved.” Trevor Mallard
concluded.
© Scoop Media
