Tabuteau advancing bilateral relationships

Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Foreign Affairs Fletcher Tabuteau is travelling to the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu this week to continue to advance important bilateral relationships in our region consistent with the Pacific Reset.

Mr Tabuteau will engage in a range of bilateral meetings and visit New Zealand development projects during his time in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

While in the Solomon Islands, Mr Tabuteau will officially open New Zealand’s new High Commission in the capital, Honiara.

“The new High Commission building represents New Zealand’s strong and enduring friendship with the Solomon Islands,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“Connections between our two countries go back more than 150 years, and we intend to continue working in partnership with the Government and people of the Solomon Islands for many more decades to come.

Our development programme with the Solomon Islands is our largest by spend, and opening the new building will provide an opportunity to emphasise New Zealand’s long-term commitment to development in the Solomon Islands.

Mr Tabuteau will also spend a day in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

“New Zealand’s relationship with Vanuatu is strong across a number of areas such as labour mobility, regional cooperation, security and development,” Mr Tabuteau said.

“This visit is integral to maintaining our close dialogue and relationship.”

Further information on the announcement of the Government's Budget 2018 funding boost for New Zealand's Official Development Assistance primarily towards the Pacific region, can be found here.



