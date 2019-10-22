Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Zero Carbon Bill is Economic Stabilsation Act in drag

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 10:43 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“ACT will continue to oppose the Zero Carbon Bill after the Environment Select Committee failed to remove unfettered ministerial decision-making powers,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“ACT voted against the whole Parliament, 119-1, on the the Zero Carbon Bill because, as I said at the time, the Bill outsourced the climate debate to a bureaucracy.

“The Bill continues to do that, but it also gives excessive power to what it calls the Duty Minister. It gives so much power to the Minister it would introduce a level of political control over commercial decisions not seen since Muldoon abused the Economic Stabilsation Act 1948.

“The Bill says:

5ZD Requirement for emissions reduction plan

(1) The Minister must prepare and make publicly available a plan setting out the policies and strategies for meeting the next emissions budget, and may include policies and strategies for meeting emissions budgets that have been notified under section 5ZA in accordance with the dates set out in section 5U(3).

(3) The plan must include—

(a) sector-specific policies to reduce emissions and increase removals; and

(b) a multi-sector strategy to meet emissions budgets and improve the ability of those sectors to adapt to the effects of climate change...

“It then goes on to say in a later section:

5ZF Minister to prepare and make emissions reduction plan publicly available

(3) The Minister may, at any time, amend the plan and supporting policies and strategies to maintain their currency,—

(a) using the same process as required for preparing the plan; or

(b) in the case of a minor or technical change, without repeating the process used for preparing the plan.

“Changes at Select Committee now make this section ambiguous. New subsection 4 says the Minister must present an emissions reductions plan 12 months before the commencement of a budget period, but if the Minister can change the plan at any time, they cannot be constrained by this time bound requirement.

“The Economic Stabilisation Act consolidated wartime planning powers into one piece of legislation. It allowed the government to have almost total control over the economy if it wanted, and Muldoon did want it.

“So, here’s a scenario under the Zero Carbon Act. Let’s say some Minister wants to reduce the amount of electricity consumed to help reach targets for renewable energy.

“Under this Bill, the Minister could make a plan that effectively shuts down Tiwai Point. What happens next? Well, there’s billions of dollars and thousands of jobs at stake. People will lobby, then people will counter-lobby. Instead of producing a product consumers want at a price they can afford while giving investors a competitive return, the most important skill in business becomes seeking political favour.

“Imagine every sector’s ability to survive and expand depending on getting an allocation from the Minister in the carbon budget. Then imagine the Minister can change the budget at any time.

“It’s extraordinary that the National Party has backed this level of economic central planning. Or, given their history with Muldoonism, perhaps not so surprising after all.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

Bullying Investigations: Police Commissioner Announces Independent Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 