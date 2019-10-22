Parliament: Oral Questions - 22 October 2019

Oral Questions - 22 October 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

2. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

4. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: How is the Government investing to give more young New Zealanders the opportunity to take up a trade?

5. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: What planning work has been undertaken to provide for park-and-ride facilities in Botany to service the AMETI Eastern Busway and airport to Botany rapid transit projects?

6. Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing: How many houses has the Government purchased under the KiwiBuild programme?

7. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she agree with the Child Poverty Action Group that “We need to increase the benefit levels for a start and if another crisis occurs for a family, Work and Income should have the capacity to forgive impossible debt.”?

8. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is she satisfied with the increase in hardship assistance as published in the September 2019 MSD fact sheets?

9. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Does he stand by all his statements and policies?

10. JAMIE STRANGE to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about mental health facilities in Waikato?

11. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he stand by his statement, “we’re on track to deliver 1,800 new police next month”, and, if so, by how much will the headcount of sworn officers have increased since he took office to meet that target?

12. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements around vaccination and the spread of measles?



© Scoop Media

