Massey censorship wouldn’t be out of place in China



“The continued censorship of legitimate views on Massey University campuses wouldn’t be out of place in China,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Massey University has dealt another blow to free speech by tearing down pro-democracy posters put up by some of its Hong Kong students.

“The students who had their posters taken down said Massey was the last place they expected their speech to be suppressed. They’d be forgiven for thinking they were in Beijing or Shanghai because Massey’s continued behaviour on free speech issues wouldn’t be out of place in China.

“Massey has now developed a taste for shutting down views and opinions that don’t fit with the ‘woke’ worldview of its leadership and staff, and especially Vice-Chancellor Jan Thomas.

“The Vice-Chancellor last year misused health and safety concerns to prevent Don Brash speaking on campus. The University then buckled to pressure from a tiny group of intolerant protestors and refused to allow a group of feminists to speak. Now, Massey staff are wandering around campus ripping down posters supporting democracy in Hong Kong.

“Perhaps the Education Minister needs to remind Massey that it is a critic and conscience of society and has a legal obligation to allow students ‘to question and test received wisdom, to put forward new ideas and to state controversial or unpopular opinions.’

“Freedom of speech is half about what the law is, and half about the leadership shown in institutions such as universities. Massey is completely failing the leadership test.”

ends

© Scoop Media

