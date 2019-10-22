Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ngāi Tahu CEO appointed to NZ-China Council

Tuesday, 22 October 2019, 2:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Nanaia Mahuta
Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development

22 October 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


Minister for Māori Development, Nanaia Mahuta, has selected Arihia Bennett MNZM, Chief Executive Officer of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, as the Te Puni Kōkiri appointed representative on the New Zealand-China Council.

The New Zealand-China Council (the Council) was established in 2012 as a New Zealand led and funded organisation that acts as a cross-sector body for the New Zealand-China relationship. It brings together senior leaders from government, business and the wider community to strengthen the bilateral relationship with China.

Minister Mahuta says Arihia Bennett (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi) will bring a wealth of knowledge about tourism and Te Ao Māori to the Council role and she is pleased to make today’s announcement.

“The Council wants to ensure they have appropriate and ongoing Māori representation to reflect the importance of the Māori economy and Māori business and cultural links with China. The role will be an important connector between the Council and Māori as Māori seek to deepen trade relationships with China”.

“Ngāi Tahu have been doing exciting things as the largest tourism operator on the South Island’s West Coast and I am delighted to have Arihia representing Māori interests in the New Zealand-China relationship,” she says.

Chief Executive of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Arihia Bennett says, “I look forward to representing Māori on the Council, particularly as the Chinese market continues to grow in importance to the Māori economy, built upon on our unique relationship-based approach”.

“China is a country with an intergenerational focus that is very much in line with the Ngāi Tahu vision - mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei - for us and our children after us. I look forward to ensuring that a Te Ao Māori perspective continues to be woven into the Council’s strategy.”

Minister Mahuta would also like to thank the former Te Puni Kōkiri-appointed member to the Council, Ngahiwi Tomoana, Chairman of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc., who is standing down after seven years of service on the Council.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Global Factors Facing TV3

Oaktree Capital gave MediaWorks a gallows reprieve in 2013 by pushing out its former Australian owner Ironbridge and facilitating a receivership-driven restructure that enabled MediaWorks to shed a burden of tax liabilities and international programme purchasing contracts. Oaktree eventually assumed 100% ownership of Mediaworks in 2015.

But here’s the rub. In May of this year, Oaktree itself was bought into by the giant Canadian firm Brookfields Asset Management... In the light of the Brookfields stake and the uncertain state of the global economy, Oaktree has come under pressure to shed and/or streamline the underperforming assets in its portfolio. More>>

 

Bullying Investigations: Police Commissioner Announces Independent Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 