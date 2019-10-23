Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 23 October 2019

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 23 October 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his policies and statements?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is she satisfied with the high-level trends in benefit advances as published in the September 2019 Ministry of Social Development fact sheets?

5. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: Is it correct that the Government is assessing only two bids for the Auckland light rail project—one from the New Zealand Transport Agency, and one from NZ Infra—and, if so, is he confident that the Crown will receive value for money from this procurement process?

6. JO LUXTON to the Minister of Education: What are the next steps in the Government’s plan to fix the trades skills gap?

7. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Was the Prime Minister correct when she said last week that there were 9,723 sworn police officers in New Zealand and, if so, by what number has this increased since the Government took office?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements around vaccine supply and the spread of measles?

9. ANAHILA KANONGATA'A-SUISUIKI to the Minister for Social Development: What initiatives has she recently launched to support the Ministry of Social Development to work better with Pacific clients, families, and communities?

10. Hon JACQUI DEAN to the Minister of Local Government: Does she stand by all her policies and statements?

11. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about facilities at Taranaki Base Hospital?

12. MARK PATTERSON to the Prime Minister: What recent reports has she seen on New Zealand’s exports?

