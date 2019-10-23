Parliament

Dashboard tracks housing progress

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 3:28 pm
Hon Megan Woods

23 October 2019


The Government’s Housing Dashboard released today confirms record numbers of state houses are under construction and shows the Government build programme is gaining momentum.

“After nine years of inaction, and a hands-off attitude from the previous government we’re starting to see things move in the right direction for housing,” says Housing Minister Megan Woods.

The September dashboard shows that in the previous month:
• 3,402 homes under construction in the Government build programme across New Zealand
• 80 new public houses built , and over 2,300 currently under construction
• 1,340 homes were bought using the First Home Grant
• 61 KiwiBuild homes sold, driven by demand for the popular Monark and Fraser Ave developments coming to market
• 967 households are engaged in Housing First

“We’ve got over 2300 public houses currently being built. If the previous government had been building at that pace, rather than selling state houses off, we wouldn’t even have a waiting list.

“We’re also seeing a year on year increase in the number of consents issued with 35,658 in the last 12 months. That’s an increase of 8.8% on last year.

“We made a commitment when we reset the KiwiBuild programme that we would deliver a monthly dashboard of housing measures to show New Zealanders how we’re tracking. This dashboard sets the baseline for the Government build programme.

“As I said at the time of the reset, some statistics won’t always improve month on month and we’ll be upfront about those in this monthly dashboard.

“Overall we’re starting to make good progress with the Government build programme gathering momentum but the size of the housing issues we inherited from the previous government means there is still plenty to do,” says Megan Woods.


• October 2019 is the first dashboard developed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and will be produced and updated on a monthly basis.
• The Housing Dashboard does not replace the Public Housing Quarterly Report, Regional Factsheets, or the Public Housing Monthly Report which are on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development website.

RNZ Report: SkyCity Fire Still Burning

Flames and billows of black smoke are still coming out from the roof of the SkyCity International Convention centre in Auckland.

Firefighters say they're trying their best to get the fire under control after it broke out around 1pm yesterday. Twenty-six appliances are on the scene with laddered hoses trying to reach to the top.

But fears are no longer held that a large crane might topple over as the huge fire continues to burn. Photo: RNZ / Liu Chen More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

