Minister of Finance to visit Japan and Vietnam

Wednesday, 23 October 2019, 5:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Finance Minister Grant Robertson departs tomorrow for events and meetings in Japan and Vietnam.

While in Japan, he will discuss economic and fiscal issues including meeting with the Minister of Finance, Taro Aso, and Minister of Economic and Fiscal Policy, Yasutoshi Nishimura.

He will meet with the Minister of Sport and Culture Koichi Haguida and the Minister for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto.

Grant Robertson will also be attending the final stages of the Rugby World Cup.

In Vietnam, Grant Robertson will meet with the Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, the Chair of the Communist Party Central Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh, and the Governor of the State Bank, Le Minh Hung, with whom he will discuss regional economic trends as well as opportunities to reinforce and build on the bilateral relationship.

“I look forward to visiting two of our important partners in the region,” Grant Robertson says.

“This trip will provide insights into how these major Asian economies are addressing the current global economic instability.

This visit will allow me to share the innovative work New Zealand is doing on issues such as wellbeing and the future of work, and to showcase our positive growth outlook and the quality of our business environment.”

Grant Robertson returns to New Zealand on November 3.


