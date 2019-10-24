Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

More homes where they are needed

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 8:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

More houses for homeless New Zealanders are being opened today in Tauranga by Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi.

Six 2-bedroom quality units are being opened at 878 Cameron Road by Minister Faafoi and Accessible Properties, a local Community Housing Provider (CHP).

Accessible Properties now provides more than 1,700 community housing places throughout New Zealand, with 1,160 of those in the Bay of Plenty.

“Houses in the Bay of Plenty and up and down New Zealand are in short supply as demand for housing continues to exceed supply. This includes needing more transitional and public housing.

“More houses becoming available in Tauranga will support more local people into warm, dry, and secure housing,” Minister Kris Faafoi said.

“A place to call home is essential to a person’s wellbeing and provides a platform for recovery, employment, education and wider community engagement and participation.

“We need to do more on this problem, which has developed over a long period of time and it will take time to fix,” Kris Faafoi said.

He called for New Zealanders to get behind efforts to ensure housing for all homeless New Zealanders.

“Today I welcome Accessible Properties latest contribution to deal with New Zealand’s housing shortage, and I acknowledge all the individuals, organisations and communities who have stepped up to respond.

“There is a long way to go but our commitment is strong,” Mr Faafoi said.

Last year Housing First, which includes wrap around support, launched in Tauranga. It is led, locally, by the People’s Project to house and support up to 100 people and whānau.

The Government is funding the rapid increase in the supply of public housing to establish 6,400 places by June 2022.

In the 12 months from June 2018 to June 2019, Housing and Urban Development (HUD) had delivered over 2,178 public housing places.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: $17 million To Fight Online Extremist Content

The Department of Internal Affairs will double its work investigating and preventing violent extremism online. Funding will also help bolster the Chief Censor's work to make fast decisions about harmful content. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 