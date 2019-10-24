Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 24 October 2019

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 24 October 2019


Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. Dr DUNCAN WEBB to the Minister for Economic Development: What new rules and guidelines has he announced to help protect construction companies and their workers?

3. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Is she satisfied with the high- level trends published in the September 2019 Ministry of Social Development fact sheets?

4. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Transport: What criteria, if any, will Cabinet use to decide between the two competing approaches for Auckland light rail, and will it still make the decision in February 2020?

5. ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Health: What progress is being made rolling out the National Bowel Screening Programme?

6. Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister for Land Information: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

7. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she think New Zealand households and companies will be paying lower electricity prices in a year’s time?

8. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Youth: What actions, if any, has he recently taken to support rangatahi Māori wellbeing?

9. STUART SMITH to the Minister of Immigration: Does he stand by all his Government’s policies and statements on immigration?

10. DAVID SEYMOUR to the Associate Minister of Health: Why did she tell Newshub that she was about to introduce vaping legislation that will “ban most flavours”, and when will she introduce that legislation?

11. CHLÖE SWARBRICK to the Minister for Climate Change: What is the Government doing on climate action?

12. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister for Climate Change: Does he support allowing the use of all scientific technologies to tackle climate change?

