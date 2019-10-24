Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Police diversity enhanced with new officers

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 1:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Stuart Nash
Minister of Police


24 October 2019

The Minister of Police Stuart Nash says efforts to enhance diversity in the workforce have taken another step forward with the graduation today of 59 new constables.

“The graduation of Wing 331 from the Royal New Zealand Police College means 1,745 new Police have been deployed all over the country since the Coalition Government took office. From next week another 300 new recruits will be in training,” Mr Nash says.

“Female constables make up 44 per cent of this recruit wing. Twenty seven per cent of the new officers identify as Maori, and almost seven per cent are Pasifika. The youngest officer to graduate today is 18 years old and the eldest is 44.

“It is a Police goal for the demographics of the workforce to more closely align with the communities they serve. This year a new record was set for the number of Maori police officers to graduate in a single year, when 150 were deployed in the year to August.

“In the past two financial years the number of female Police officers has increased by 26 percent, Maori officers by 16 per cent, Pasifika by 33 per cent, and Asian officers by 66 per cent. Police still have progress to make but are working hard on this goal.

“The number of new Kiwis in this recruit wing also brings diversity to the frontline. Around 11 foreign languages are spoken by the new officers. This includes one who arrived from the former Yugoslavia as a five year old without a word of English. He now speaks four languages. This sort of skill is crucial for helping Police engage with migrant communities.

“It is a tough time to be a Police officer. Today’s new constables face diverse challenges such as tackling the scourge of methamphetamine, gangs and organised crime, bringing down the road toll, removing unlawful firearms from our communities, turning around family harm statistics, and dealing with the increased demand from mental health callouts.

“We have some way to go to bring the number of frontline officers up to the level we need after they were run down by the previous government. But we will keep investing in recruiting and training new constables and supporting them with modern resources.

“One of our top priorities is to improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders, and crime prevention and community safety is always a focus,” Mr Nash says.

By the numbers:

• 1745 new constables deployed since the Coalition Government took office.
• Fulltime constabulary numbers are now around 9779. The number of front line officers has increased by approximately 940, or almost 11%, since the beginning of the 2017/18 financial year, after taking account of retirements and other attrition.
• Another 80 constables are expected to graduate from two recruit wings on 7 and 21 November, including one of the unusual Auckland recruit wings. These are non-residential courses and are designed as a more family-friendly way of training aspiring police officers from the Tamaki Makaurau police area, which covers all three Police districts in our largest city.
• Two new recruit wings, Wings 335 and 335-5 start on Monday 28 October in Porirua and Auckland. There will then be a total of 300 new Police recruits in training, with graduation dates spread from November to March.

The new officers from Wing 331 commence duty on 4 November. They are deployed to Police Districts as follows*:

Northland – 2
Waikato – 10
Bay of Plenty – 6
Eastern – 4
Central – 8
Wellington – 11
Tasman – 2
Canterbury – 10
Southern – 6

*There are no Auckland-based constables in this wing because 20 constables will be deployed to Tamaki Makaurau Police districts after their graduation from the Auckland course on 7 November.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

PM's Post-Cab: Now We Are Two

Questions covered Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters' comments on the potential closure of Mediaworks' television channels, the Auckland light rail planning process, the select committee report on the Zero Carbon Bill and its methane target range... More>>

Court Issues New Guildines: Revamp Of Meth Sentencing Welcomed

The court accepted submissions by both the New Zealand Bar Association and the New Zealand Law Society that rather than solely focusing on the quantity of meth involved, there should be greater focus on the role of the offender. More>>

ALSO:

'Armed Response Teams': Armed Police "Will Cause American-Style Shootings"

The Police Commissioner's announcement that squadcars of officers with automatic rifles will patrol New Zealand's streets is dangerous and unnecessary, according to the criminal justice community organisation People Against Prisons Aotearoa. The ... More>>

ALSO:

Control Orders: Amnesty Says Don't Rush Terrorism Bill

"The problem is, we often see the word “terrorism” being applied broadly by oppressive regimes to detain innocent people who're simply rallying for a better life." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 