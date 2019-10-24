Parliament

Tairāwhiti Workforce development gets $1.6m PGF boost

Thursday, 24 October 2019, 1:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Fletcher Tabuteau
Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development


24 October 2019
  MEDIA STATEMENT

Tairāwhiti Workforce development projects get $1.6m PGF boost


The Provincial Growth Fund (PGF), through its skills and employment programme, Te Ara Mahi, is investing a further $1.6m into Tairāwhiti’s workforce development, said Parliamentary Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau.

“This PGF funding follows on from significant PGF investment earlier this month giving Tairāwhiti people access to additional opportunities and meaningful work through the support of locally-led initiatives,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Total PGF investment to date in the Tairāwhiti region is $200.1 mil.

The projects announced in Tairāwhiti today are:

·         $731,311.40) for a two year civic infrastructure workforce development programme for 24 new employees (targeting potential workers from Tolaga Bay up to Hicks Bay) and 15 existing employees, to be run by Parata Contracting; and
·         $940,228 for a two year horticulture training programme that will train 56 full time employees - 31 in year 1; and 19 in year 2 to be run by Four Seasons.
“These projects exemplify the purpose of Te Ara Mahi - to give regions the capability to support local people with skills, training and employment, and addresses the labour shortage in the horticulture and civic infrastructure sectors in Tairāwhiti,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

“These projects are an exemplar of passionate community leaders getting involved to make a difference for their community, and will make a significant difference to the futures of people and businesses in Tairāwhiti.

“Im proud we are backing locally-led programmes which tackle challenges in this region head on, and support the priorities carved out by people in this community,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.

Ends

Notes to editors

Te Ara Mahi (meaning ‘Pathways to Work’) was established to assist local people into local jobs, with a strong focus on people not in employment, education or training.

Funding from the Provincial Growth (PGF) is approved in principle and announced, after which contracts are negotiated.  Payments are made once agreed milestones are met.  These are set as part of contract negotiations, and differ from project to project.

