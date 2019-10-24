Women a focus for Speaker’s second Pacific delegation

Speaker Rt Hon Trevor Mallard is leading a parliamentary delegation to the Kingdom of Tonga and the Republic of Fiji next week. This is the second delegation to the Pacific, following a visit to Vanuatu and the Solomon Islands last year.

This year’s delegation consists of Adrian Rurawhe MP (Labour), Hon Tim Macindoe MP (National), Jo Hayes MP (National), and Harete Hipango MP (National).

Meetings will be held with women leaders in Parliament, youth leaders, business, and the community. The schedule includes a visit to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

The delegation will also meet with the Speakers of both nations and hopes to meet with Prime Minister of Fiji, Rt Hon Frank Bainimarama. The delegation will visit sites of New Zealand development assistance, and meet with Kiwis working in the two nations.

“The Pacific region is incredibly important to New Zealand. Our Parliament provides practical and technical support to Pacific Parliaments to strengthen their democracies, and this delegation will look at where we can focus our capacity-building assistance,” said Trevor Mallard.

“We will also look to gain insights into the current political and economic landscape in Tonga and Fiji, while making personal connections and building relationships with our parliamentary colleagues.”

The delegation will be in Tonga from 28 to 29 October, and in Fiji from 30 October to 1 November.





© Scoop Media

