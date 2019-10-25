Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Korea and Japan

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

25 October 2019

MEDIA STATEMENT

Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit the Republic of Korea and Japan

Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters will travel to the Republic of Korea and Japan next week.

“The Republic of Korea and Japan are two of New Zealand’s closest partners in the region with whom we share common values and interests. We have long-standing ties at the political, trade and economic levels,” said Mr Peters.

In the Republic of Korea, Mr Peters will have a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.

Mr Peters will also deliver a speech on New Zealand’s relationship with the Republic of Korea and opportunities for partnering in the Pacific at Yonsei University’s new Centre for Oceania Studies.

In Japan, Mr Peters will meet with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, newly appointed Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and Defence Minister Taro Kono, alongside a number of other bilateral calls.

Mr Peters will also formally continue a 50 year tradition by gifting a white horse, named Komaru, to the Toshogu Nikko shrine and participate in Rugby World Cup promotional events, that will also strengthen the warm friendship and people to people links between Japan and New Zealand.

Mr Peters will also meet with Japanese and Pacific representatives to discuss Pacific development priorities.

“Discussions on this trip are expected to cover a range of issues, spanning New Zealand’s warm bilateral relations with both countries, to the challenges facing our Pacific neighbours and areas for cooperation, and a range of regional security issues, including efforts in support of establishing peace and security on the Korean Peninsula,” Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters will be in the Republic of Korea from 28 to 30 October, and Japan from 30 October to 2 November 2019.

