Strong anti-terrorism laws still needed



29 October 2019

Complacency over terrorist threats cannot be the legacy of the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, killed in Sunday's successful attack carried out by US Seals on the ISIS headquarters, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says.

“Those involved in the raid have made the world a little safer for a time.

“National in Government took the decision to join the US led coalition against ISIS because we could see no country was insulated from state-less ideologically driven terrorism.

“Al-Baghdadi and his followers were, and are, pure evil. ISIS is an idea, it has not died with Al-Baghdadi.

“Our security services, both civil and military, need to be as vigilant and connected as ever to like-minded countries. Strong terrorism laws are only a bother to terrorists. As ISIS followers disperse throughout the world, we need to have strong anti-terrorism laws.”

