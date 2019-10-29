Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Retail and supply chain boost to sector health and safety

Tuesday, 29 October 2019, 5:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Today’s launch of ShopCare, the Retail and Supply Chain Health and Safety Sector Group shows the sector recognises the importance of a coordinated, collaborative approach to reducing harm, says Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway.

“I congratulate the Retail and Supply Chain Health Group on launching ShopCare, which establishes the entire sector’s commitment to health, safety and wellbeing for its workers. It is an example of an industry taking the initiative to solve complex health and safety problems.”

ShopCare has been set up with industry support and funding from the first round of the ACC Workplace Injury Prevention Grants, which support business innovation and strengthening leadership in health and safety in our high-risk sectors.

The three-year investment will help establish this group to work with all organisations involved across the sector and focus on reducing the highest levels of harm. They will use data and evidence to do this and identify injuries that could result in serious harm or death, including forklifts, movement of vehicles and pedestrians, road transport and fatigue.

“The Government Health and Safety at Work Strategy, launched late last year, recognises the importance of everyone involved, business, NGOs and government, working together to improve the health and safety of workers over the next 10 years.

“With everyone working together collaboratively we can bring about effective change in terms of improving the health and wellbeing of all our workers. Working in this way not only improves health and safety but also supports strong, resilient and sustainable businesses.”

There are 50 to 60 deaths from work incidents each year, and exposures to chronic health risks are estimated to account for 750 to 900 deaths a year.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 