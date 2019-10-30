Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Govt looking to politicise student representation

Wednesday, 30 October 2019, 8:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

30 October 2019

The Minister of Education’s proposal to establish a National Centre for Student Voice would be a waste of public funding as its purpose is unclear and questionable, National’s Associate Tertiary Education spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

“National believes student voice needs to be at the centre of our tertiary system, however an organisation like this will become a taxpayer funded political training ground for Labour Party activists.

“The tertiary system is already heavily politicised. Out of the 16 Labour Cabinet Ministers, four were presidents of their university Student Associations, including Minister Hipkins himself, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, and previous Labour Party Leader Andrew Little.

“We are glad the Minister has rejected proposals to reinstate compulsory student membership but, in the same vein, the Government shouldn’t be using taxpayer money to fund student politicking.

“Students voices are already integrated into our tertiary system through student unions/associations, University and Polytech Councils, and other entities. It is up to these bodies to represent students in different contexts and provide any professional development that they see fit, not the taxpayer through another expensive centre.

“This however could all be a guilty response to the Review of Vocational Education which is proposing to dismantle regional academic boards and the student voice on those boards. Instead of wasting more taxpayer dollars, the Minister should ditch these reforms.

“National believes it is important students have strong voices and that those voices are heard and taken into account, however an organisation like this will end up as a publically funded political training ground for future Labour Ministers.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


ETS Entry Delayed To 2025: "World-First" Plan On Farm Emissions

The Government and farming sector leaders have agreed to a world-first partnership to reduce primary sector emissions in one of the most significant developments on climate action in New Zealand's history.

Today farming leaders and the Government announced a plan to join forces to develop practical and cost-effective ways to measure and price emissions at the farm level by 2025, so that 100 per cent of New Zealand's emissions will be on the path downwards. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Greens' Love For A Forest Destroyer

So few genuine checks and balances exist in New Zealand in important areas – land purchases, security and intelligence – that it is alarming when even these minimal safeguards are swept aside. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: SkyCity Fire Fighting Continues

The fire at the centre across from SkyCity in Auckland has been burning since about 1pm on Tuesday and firefighters are allowing the roof to be destroyed by flames so they can get better access to the building to fight the fire. Flames are still visible this morning and smoke is billowing out. More>>

ALSO:

Five New Locations: Supporting Refugees To Settle In NZ

The new settlement locations were announced in May 2019 and include Masterton, Levin, Ashburton, Timaru and Blenheim. This follows the Government’s decision to increase the annual refugee quota to 1,500 places from 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Police Chases: Avoid Pursuing Fleeing Youths, Says Commissioner

The Children's Commissioner is calling for a ban on police chases involving children and young people fleeing in cars, unless the circumstances make it absolutely necessary. More>>

ALSO:

Terrorism Suppression Bill: Rights, Procedure Proctection Win Green Support

The Green Party has negotiated important civil liberties changes in the proposed which will now establish human rights and process safeguards. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Simon Bridges And Political Correctness

Having failed all year at being a credible alternative Prime Minister, National leader Simon Bridges has lowered his aspirational target this week to something more within his range. More>>

Bullying: Police Commissioner Announces Review

Police Commissioner Mike Bush has today announced an independent review of the systems and processes NZ Police has in place to address complaints of bullying. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 